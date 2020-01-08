IOWA POWER FARMING SHOW: AN AGRICULTURAL MEGASTORE

The third largest indoor U.S. farm show, presented by Farm Credit Services of America and AgDirect, will be held January 28-30 in Des Moines, Iowa at the Iowa Events Center. Spread across nearly 8 acres, the Iowa Power Farming Show features the broadest mix of ag-related products and services found in the Midwest.

Agriculture remains the lifeblood of rural Iowa where families operate and maintain 86,900 farms across the state. Contributing approximately $27 billion in annual cash receipts to the state’s economy, Iowa farmers grow a diverse mix that includes corn, soybeans, oats and alfalfa, and run beef, pork, poultry, lamb and dairy operations.

“With 740 companies on hand representing 60 product and service categories, farmers will find everything they need to increase profits, lower input costs and improve productivity at the Iowa Power Farming Show,” said Tom Junge, show director. “It’s an agricultural megastore.”

Check out Purdue University’s award-winning agBOT on the Wells Fargo Arena floor. This autonomous machine can identify plants, destroy weeds and fertilize crops, all while navigating a field. The 2019 first place agBOT Challenge winner has the potential to not only decrease the overall cost of farm operation but reduce negative environmental impacts and compensate for farm labor shortages as well.

Ag Tech Innovation Competition on Wednesday at 2 pm on the east end of Hy-Vee Hall. Watch five ag tech start-ups pitch their latest ideas to help producers manage their operations more effectively. A $20,000 Grand Prize and $5,000 People’s Choice will be awarded!

Exclusive film screening of the movie “Silo” – January 29th from 4:30-6:00 pm – east end of Hy-Vee Hall.

88 NEW exhibitors

NEW second flight of stairs to Wells Fargo Arena floor

Show hours are 9 am to 4 pm Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 am to 3 pm Thursday. Parking and shuttle are FREE at Iowa Cubs-Principal Park. Farmers may register online at iowapowershow.com to save $5 off the $8 admission.

The Iowa Power Farming Show is produced by the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association in conjunction with local Iowa and Nebraska farm equipment dealerships. The show is sponsored by: Diamond Sponsor – Farm Credit Services of America and AgDirect; Platinum Sponsor – Stine Seed; Gold Sponsors – Mitas and Sukup Manufacturing; Silver Sponsor – Total Farm Marketing