Ag Tech Start-Ups Compete for $20,000 Prize

The Iowa Power Farming Show, presented by Farm Credit Services of America and AgDirect, is hosting an Ag Tech Innovation Competition LIVE at the show on Wednesday, January 29.

The competition will feature four ag tech start-ups pitching their latest ideas to help farmers manage their operations more effectively. The competition, emceed by Chad Moyer (KTIC Radio Farm Director), will culminate with one company earning the $5,000 People’s Choice award and the winning company receiving a $20,000 grand prize.

Show attendees can watch these ag tech start-ups compete at 2:00 pm inside the east entrance doors of Hy-Vee Hall:

Participating Start Up Contestants:

AgButler is a platform that provides on-demand jobs, giving farmers and ranchers access to a high-quality labor force while boosting rural economies.

FeedX, a one-stop shop to buy, sell and make feed decisions, builds tools for farmers and feed mills to make it easier for them to work together.

Mercaris provides market data, analytics and an online trading platform for the Identity-Preserved (IP) agricultural sector, mainly organic and non-GMO grains, oilseeds and dairy commodities.

Sentinel changes the way the swine producers monitor performance and animal well-being using AI and computer-vision technology.

The Ag Tech Innovation Competition is presented by Farm Credit Services in collaboration with the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association, Ag Startup Engine, CoBANK, Farm Credit Leasing, Nationwide and NAU Country.

The third largest indoor U.S. farm show will be held January 28-30 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Show hours are 9 am to 4 pm Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 am to 3 pm Thursday. Parking and shuttle are FREE at Iowa Cubs-Principal Park. Farmers may register online at iowapowershow.com to save $5 off the $8 admission.